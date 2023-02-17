Without naming BBC, India tax office says 'inconsistencies' in records of 'international media co'

February 17, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed and Shilpa Jamkhandikar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian tax authorities said on Friday they found "several discrepancies and inconsistencies" in the records of a "prominent international media company" it did not name, hours after ending a three-day survey of BBC offices in the country.

"The department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

A government source said the CBDT was referring to the BBC but did not name it as an investigation was ongoing.

