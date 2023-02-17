Without naming BBC, India says 'discrepancies, inconsistencies' in tax records of 'international media co'

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India's tax authority said on Friday it found evidence of unpaid taxes and undisclosed income in the tax records of a prominent international media company, a day after inspectors concluded a three-day search of BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The tax inspection comes after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster which focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

The government has dismissed the documentary as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. The tax inspection has drawn strong criticism from media bodies in India and abroad.

Without naming the BBC, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in its first official statement since completing the office inspections that its "survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India."

"During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group," it said.

A government source said the CBDT was referring to the BBC but did not name it as the investigation was ongoing.

The survey, the statement said, also threw up "several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation".

The broadcaster has stood by its reporting. It said it was "fully co-operating" with the tax authorities and also supporting its employees.

A government official denied accusations that the tax survey was "vindictive", saying it was related to transfer pricing rules and alleged diversion of profits.

