Without A Package Deal, UPS Workers Could Strike In August; How To Be Ready

You could face longer waits and higher prices for the things you buy if about 340,000 UPS delivery drivers and warehouse workers walk off the job this summer.

UPS employees who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have voted to authorize a strike. It could happen as soon as August 1 if the union hasn’t reached an agreement with UPS management by then.

The possibility of a strike is worrisome to people who shop online, ship merchandise for work or need to buy supplies in bulk.

How Would a Strike Affect You?

Points of contention between the Teamsters and UPS management include wages, the scheduling of work shifts, and employee surveillance cameras in trucks. If workers strike, many of the potential effects will sound familiar.

During Covid, transportation costs went up, inflation was affected, and products did not arrive on time, recalls Hitendra Chaturvedi, a supply chain management professor at Arizona State University’s business school.

If UPS workers were to strike, he says, “just imagine Version 2 of that.”

The disruption wouldn’t be as widespread as it was in the Covid era, but a UPS strike would still complicate the lives of the many online shoppers who regularly have their purchases shipped. A U.S. household, on average, received 162 packages in 2022, according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index.

UPS accounted for 24% of all parcel volume, second only to the Postal Service. Amazon, which has its own delivery service, was responsible for 22% of the total.

Product Returns Also Would Be Harder

Consumers not only receive merchandise through UPS, they also use the service to return items they don’t want. About 20% of purchases go back, and if consumers can’t easily make returns, merchants will be affected, says Thomas Goldsby, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

“Logistical Ninja” Retailers Have Contingency Plans

Chaturvedi believes it’s up to businesses, not consumers, to come up with a backup plan. “Asking consumers to change overnight is not going to work,” he says.

Major retailers are, in fact, getting ready. Those companies are “logistical ninjas,” adept at making sure their product gets to shoppers, says Jess Dankert, supply chain vice president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association. RILA is a trade group for large retail chains such as Target, Home Depot, Starbucks and Walmart.

“There are definitely contingency plans,” Dankert adds, citing regional and crowd-sourced delivery options. She says any strike would be disruptive, but retailers are optimistic there won’t be one.

How Can You Prepare for a Potential UPS Strike?

As merchants get ready for a possible UPS strike, what can consumers do?

“It seems like maybe the consumer is going to assume logistics,” Goldsby says.

While there’s no way to fully strike-proof your household, there are things you can do to lessen the pain if the UPS walkout does happen.

Acquire goods the old-fashioned way—by shopping in person. This could be a good time to get back in touch with your mallrat roots. But with e-commerce so well established, walking into a store isn’t the experience it used to be, “Their shelves these days don’t carry all of the things that we want,” Chaturvedi warns.

This could be a good time to get back in touch with your mallrat roots. But with e-commerce so well established, walking into a store isn’t the experience it used to be, “Their shelves these days don’t carry all of the things that we want,” Chaturvedi warns. Order items for pickup in store. You can still make your selections online, without having to wander the aisles, hoping a store has what you want. Many retailers offer curbside pickup; some even provide convenient pickup lockers.

You can still make your selections online, without having to wander the aisles, hoping a store has what you want. Many retailers offer curbside pickup; some even provide convenient pickup lockers. Use an alternate delivery method. If a strike appears to be looming, arrange to have your packages delivered by another service, such as FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service. But be aware–everyone else would be relying on those competitors too, so they would likely be overwhelmed if a UPS strike were to happen.

If a strike appears to be looming, arrange to have your packages delivered by another service, such as FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service. But be aware–everyone else would be relying on those competitors too, so they would likely be overwhelmed if a UPS strike were to happen. Consider a delivery service that operates locally. Options include Instacart, Postmates, TaskRabbit and Shipt. Several services that typically bring you restaurant food and groceries also do pickups from various other stores and nonstores, delivering items like electronics or court papers.

Options include Instacart, Postmates, TaskRabbit and Shipt. Several services that typically bring you restaurant food and groceries also do pickups from various other stores and nonstores, delivering items like electronics or court papers. Buy from a merchant with its own delivery system. Amazon is the third-largest package delivery service in the U.S., according to Pitney Bowes. Prime members can order food from Whole Foods, which Amazon owns. Walmart delivers through its Walmart+ service.

Air Conditioning for Driver Safety Already Okayed

Both sides in the dispute say they have already reached a deal to install air conditioning in most new package delivery vehicles, beginning January 1, 2024.

As for the rest of the workers’ concerns, “hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are…determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien in a June 16 statement.

“We continue to make progress on key issues and remain confident that we will reach an agreement,” UPS said the same day in a statement on its website.

Goldsby, the University of Tennessee professor, is optimistic the situation will be resolved without a strike. But if there is one, he says to expect some hardship.

“I think we’re looking at a grave inconvenience that none of us would welcome,” he says. “But we would survive.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.