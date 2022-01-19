Withholding Poland's COVID cash hurts whole EU, says finance minister

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is hurting the bloc as a whole by withholding COVID-19 recovery funds for Poland, the country's finance minister said, arguing that there were knock-on effects for other countries.

The European Commission is withholding 36 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery stimulus due to a row over the independence of Poland's judiciary, a dispute that looks unlikely to be resolved quickly.

"The Commission is hurting the whole of the EU economy by trying to hurt the Polish economy," Tadeusz Koscinski told Reuters in an interview.

"They should look at the larger picture," he said, adding that the projects the funds would finance would be implemented by companies from other EU countries as well as Polish ones.

The Commission has said that Poland's courts are not independent from political influence, meaning the funds are not protected from misuse.

Koscinski said he was "not particularly worried" by the delay to the funds, adding: "It wasn't in our budget for this year."

INFLATION

On inflation, Koscinski said two packages of measures announced by the government would reduce inflation by "a couple of percentage points".

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has announced a second instalment of its "Anti-Inflation Shield", a package including VAT cuts designed to soften the impact of surging prices, especially on people on low incomes.

Poland's finance ministry estimates that inflation will be 1.7 percentage points lower on average in 2022 thanks to the package, compared to a baseline scenario without the measures.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 8.6% in December. The Polish central bank expects average annual inflation of 7.6% in 2022, with a peak of 8.3% in June.

Economists have said that while the package will lower the peak of inflation in 2022, cutting VAT on basic food items to zero could stoke CPI when taxes return to normal, citing the risk that companies partially absorb the tax break as profit.

"If you reduce VAT you are really putting more liquidity into the market so it's natural that inflationary pressure may rise, but hopefully a couple of things will happen," Koscinski said.

"One is that energy prices will go down, so the underlying cause of inflation will start diminishing. Secondly, the economy will keep growing."

In its November inflation report, the central bank forecast that Poland's economy would grow by 4.9% in 2022.

