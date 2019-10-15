US Markets

Withdrawal of companies from Libra project is a good sign - Scholz

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Tuesday that the recent withdrawal of several important companies from Facebook's Libra project was a good sign, adding that the plan poses a threat to the stability of world finances.

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Tuesday that the recent withdrawal of several important companies from Facebook's Libra project was a good sign, adding that the plan poses a threat to the stability of world finances.

Facebook Inc's FB.O ambitious efforts to establish a global digital currency called Libra suffered severe setbacks in recent weeks as major payment companies including Mastercard MA.N and Visa Inc V.N quit the group behind the project.

"It's a good sign that important companies have withdrawn from this project," Scholz said in an interview with Reuters.

"I see the project as a threat to the autonomy of states and to democratic governance in our society. We must ensure that the issuance of a currency remains a matter for states and not large private companies," Scholz added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular