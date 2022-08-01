With Zillow Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZG)) price down 4.0% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$923k worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$923k worth of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) stock at an average sell price of US$61.56 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$357m after price dropped by 4.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zillow Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Erik Blachford, for US$923k worth of shares, at about US$62.91 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$35.00. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Erik Blachford was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ZG Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Zillow Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Zillow Group insiders own 7.5% of the company, currently worth about US$647m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zillow Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Zillow Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Zillow Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Zillow Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.