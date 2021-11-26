With Vertex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERX)) price down 8.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$1.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders at Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) sold US$1.3m worth of stock at an average price of US$19.27 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$251m after the stock price dropped 8.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vertex

Notably, that recent sale by Bryan T. Rowland is the biggest insider sale of Vertex shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$19.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Vertex didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:VERX Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insiders at Vertex Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Vertex. Specifically, VP, General Counsel & Secretary Bryan T. Rowland ditched US$422k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Vertex

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Vertex insiders own 77% of the company, worth about US$2.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Vertex Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Vertex stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vertex you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

