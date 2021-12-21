With Valmont Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:VMI)) price down 7.9% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$9.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders at Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) sold US$9.3m worth of stock at an average price of US$233 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$425m after price dropped by 7.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Valmont Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, Mogens Bay, sold US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$233 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$233). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 13% of Mogens Bay's stake.

In the last year Valmont Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:VMI Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Valmont Industries Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Valmont Industries shares. In total, Senior Vice President of Human Resources Thomas Parnell sold US$87k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Valmont Industries

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Valmont Industries insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Valmont Industries Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Valmont Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Valmont Industries is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Valmont Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

