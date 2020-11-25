With Vaccine Uncertainty Behind Us, Is It Time To Buy Underperforming Healthcare Stocks?

Healthcare stocks have had a mixed year, as the Covid-19 pandemic reduced doctors visits and delayed elective surgeries and procedures. Even the positive news surrounding Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Covid-19 vaccine earlier this month didn’t really lift healthcare stocks, as the surge in Coronavirus infections in the U.S. to record highs is likely concerning investors, with hospitals overwhelmed with Covid cases. That said, with a highly-effective vaccine likely to be available in developed markets by early next year, things could begin to return to normal, helping healthcare and pharma companies. Investors are likely to gradually rotate out of higher growth and technology names to the healthcare space, which is looking like a better value.

Our theme of Out Of Favor Healthcare Stocks Poised For Gains which includes healthcare and pharmaceutical companies such as Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) , and Alkermes (ALKS) looks poised to benefit. These companies have shown strong historical revenue growth and improving fundamentals and yet have not rallied much this year. As these companies are focused on highly specialized and unique therapeutic areas they should see demand and their stock prices pick-up, as things return to normal.

Our indicative theme of Out Of Favor Healthcare Stocks Poised For Gains is down by about -13% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by about 2% over the same period. This theme includes healthcare and pharmaceutical companies that have shown robust historical revenue growth and improving fundamentals, and yet have not rallied much this year due to Covid-19, which has reduced doctor visits and delayed patients from seeking care. Considering the relatively strong performance of these companies prior to the pandemic, and their focus on specialized therapeutic areas, they are likely to offer good returns in the medium to long-term. With a Covid-19 vaccine looking increasingly likely in the next few quarters, the narrative around many of these stocks could turn positive relatively quickly. Below is a bit more on the companies in our Out Of Favor Healthcare Stocks Poised For Gains theme and their relative performance.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a biopharmaceutical company that is best know for developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis – a rare and life-limiting genetic disease. The stock is down by about -5% year-to-date.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The stock is down by about -8% year-to-date.

Arrowhead Research (ARWR) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for Hepatitis B and cardiovascular disease. The stock is down by roughly -10% this year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is a biotech company focused on enzyme replacement therapies. The stock has declined -12% this year.

Alkermes (ALKS) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on drugs for diseases in the central nervous system including schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis. The stock is down by about -20% year-to-date.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) is a biotech company that specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The stock has dropped -22% this year.

