With Vaccine Distribution, What Stocks Do I Buy?

One Covid-19 Vaccine is here. Are we out of the woods, as far as our economic recovery? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank would know the answer to that. He’s here with me now.

1. We are finally seeing some light on the horizon, with news of vaccines from one drug company already shipped. Initially financial markets celebrated the news that this day would come soon. Does this remove uncertainty from the markets and what does it mean for our economy?

2. Is the vaccine delivery any type of sticking point for the markets?

3. With mass vaccinations still a good way out, might we see some weakness in jobs or even a flattening where no jobs are being added?

4. What do you think of the stimulus bills being proposed?

5. What about investor concerns on overly bullish market sentiment and lofty stock valuations despite the vaccine news in this pandemic market?

6. What’s driving markets now?

7. Will other positive economic data like 3Q GDP continue to underpin our economy going into the New Year?

8. You’ve been focused on some of the biggest of the big stocks, namely Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Quidel (QDEL).

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank talking about the global markets and economy in light of the Covid-19 vaccine news. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.