With Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:TWO)) price down 4.4% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$2.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.1m worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) stock at an average price of US$6.30 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$81m after the stock price dropped 4.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Two Harbors Investment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Matthew Koeppen, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$6.46 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.16). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Two Harbors Investment insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TWO Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Two Harbors Investment Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Two Harbors Investment. Specifically, insiders ditched US$158k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Two Harbors Investment

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Two Harbors Investment insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Two Harbors Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Two Harbors Investment you should be aware of, and 3 of these don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

