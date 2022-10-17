With TTM Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTMI)) price down 8.0% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$601k worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$601k worth of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock at an average sell price of US$15.85 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$112m after the stock price dropped 8.0% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TTM Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Todd Schull, for US$319k worth of shares, at about US$15.95 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$12.69. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year TTM Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TTM Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at TTM Technologies. In total, insiders sold US$564k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.1% of TTM Technologies shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TTM Technologies Tell Us?

Insiders sold TTM Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that TTM Technologies is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for TTM Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

