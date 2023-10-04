With trial underway, Trump appeals New York judge's fraud ruling

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to dismiss New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit against him and his family business, two days after the case went to trial.

The attorney general said the "staggering fraud" was meant to help Trump obtain favorable terms from banks and insurers.

On Sept. 26, Justice Arthur Engoron found "conclusive evidence" that Trump inflated his fortune by overvaluing his Mar-a-Lago estate, his Trump Tower penthouse apartment, and various office buildings and golf courses.

Engoron also ordered the cancellation of certificates that let some of Trump's businesses, including the Trump Organization, operate in New York.

Trump has called the judge "deranged," and suggested on Monday that he be disbarred.

He has also said James based her case on "fraudulent" numbers, as part of a Democratic witch hunt against him.

"This is a railroading," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump, a Republican, leads his party's race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Engoron is hearing the case without a jury.

He will review other claims including falsifying business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy, and whether the defendants should pay $250 million in penalties.

James also wants Trump and his adult sons permanently banned from running businesses in New York.

The government cases have strengthened Trump politically, and his campaign is using them to raise money by portraying him as a martyr.

