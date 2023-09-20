News & Insights

EQNR

With tight supply, disruptions cause gas price spikes, Equinor says

Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

September 20, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The gas market is experiencing a situation of tight supply, which means any disruption will cause spikes in prices, a senior Equinor EQNR.OL executive said on Wednesday.

Equinor is Europe's largest gas supplier.

"This market is still very tight and very nervous," said Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's head of marketing, midstream and processing, citing the strikes at Chevron's CVX.N liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia as an example.

The industrial action caused European gas prices to jump by a third even though the disruption was "small" in terms of quantity.

"It goes to show that the market is still very nervous and small supply disruptions can really cause price spikes," she told an energy conference in Oslo.

