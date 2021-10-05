With The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRV)) price down 3.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$1.6m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$1.6m worth of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stock at an average sell price of US$152 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 3.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$1.2b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Travelers Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & President of Business Insurance, Gregory Toczydlowski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$684k worth of shares at a price of US$149 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$151. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Gregory Toczydlowski's holding.

In the last year Travelers Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TRV Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Travelers Companies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Travelers Companies insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$115m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Travelers Companies Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Travelers Companies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Travelers Companies, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Travelers Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



