With the Focus on Inflation and Rate Hikes, Don't Overlook Earnings

This week, most market participants will be focused on one of two things. Some will be intent on analyzing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports, which will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, trying to get an idea of by how much inflation is moderating. Others will look less at the raw data and more at its impact on the Fed’s policy decisions, focusing on the several speeches due to be given by FOMC members this week, and looking for clues as to how they are currently thinking. Both of those things are important to the market’s role as a forward discounting mechanism, but we should not lose sight this week of some historical releases that are arguably more important right now: earnings.

In anything other than exceptional times, it would be crazy to even suggest that earnings were in danger of being overlooked or underappreciated. The most fundamental driver of a company’s worth is how much money it makes (or loses in some cases), so an earnings season is always a big deal. Right now, however, the market is concerned only with attempting to predict the future with regards to inflation and its impact on interest rates. That is understandable, but those things ultimately only matter to investors to the degree that they influence stock prices and, so far, their impact has been like many things in the post-pandemic world: unpredictable.

After sixteen months of adjustments, the Fed Funds rate has gone from effectively zero to just over five percent, a massive move that should, in theory, have prompted at least a severe slowdown in economic activity, if not a full-blown recession. Things have slowed, but not enough to derail the market, with all three major indices climbing year-to-date. One of the main reasons for that is that rate hikes and the withdrawal of liquidity haven’t had a massive impact on earnings. They are down, but not to the extent that those watching inflation and the Fed would have had us believe back in December. And yet, those same people are still telling us that we should be focusing on those same things during a week when the earnings rush begins.

We would probably all be better informed about the potential market direction if we saw the Fed members’ comments and inflation data this week as what they really are, just two of many factors that potentially influence earnings, and understood that it is those earnings and forecasts for future earnings that ultimately drive markets. Yes, earnings reports look back over three months while traders try to look forwards, but they show the actual rather than theoretical impact of changes in interest rates. And if we know one thing about the post-pandemic recovery, it is that a lot of theory and conventional wisdom has been turned on its head. In theory, unemployment should have soared after fifteen months of rate hikes, but the unemployment rate last month was 3.6%, exactly the same as it was in March of 2022 when the Fed started to raise rates.

Obviously, this is not your father’s interest rate cycle, nor is it a conventional time in terms of earnings, either. Despite what felt like a strong consensus view that a recession was coming, if not already here, and with analysts’ revisions for Q2 earnings reducing expectations by a chunk, falling from expecting a drop of 4.7% in March to -7.2% today, a higher-than average number of S&P 500 companies have issued positive guidance this quarter.

You would think something has to give there, and with an average of around 70% of companies beating expectations for EPS each quarter, the most likely outcome here is that corporations continue to confound economists and analysts and, in doing so, to prove once again that the greatest quality of the U.S. economy is its resilience, both in terms of consumer behavior and corporate profitability.

If the impact of rate hikes has proven to be so unpredictable, why are so many so focused on them rather than on their actual, real-word impact as shown in earnings? I wish I could tell you, but so far it beats me. What that will do, though, is to create an opportunity for investors who understand what is going on. Should this week bring “bad” news on the inflation and interest rate front, which looks distinctly possible, and an early trend in earnings towards beats of expectations, as looks almost inevitable based on history, we could see a falling market despite relative earnings strength. That, dear reader, is a buying opportunity in the short-term, even if you still believe that rate hikes must inevitably have a negative impact on the economy and the markets at some point.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.