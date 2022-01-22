With The Buckle, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKE)) price down 8.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$3.7m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$3.7m worth of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) stock at an average price of US$43.41 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$144m over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Buckle Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP of Finance, Thomas Heacock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$824k worth of shares at a price of US$42.10 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$33.35. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Buckle didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BKE Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Buckle Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Buckle. In total, Senior Vice President of Leasing Brett Milkie dumped US$511k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Buckle

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Buckle insiders own 41% of the company, worth about US$667m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Buckle Tell Us?

An insider sold Buckle shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Buckle makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Buckle (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

But note: Buckle may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.