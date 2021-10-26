With Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 50.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Texas Pacific Land hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Texas Pacific Land?

NYSE:TPL Price Based on Past Earnings October 26th 2021 free report on Texas Pacific Land

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Texas Pacific Land's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 7.5%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 30% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 28% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Texas Pacific Land is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Texas Pacific Land's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Texas Pacific Land's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Texas Pacific Land with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Texas Pacific Land, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.