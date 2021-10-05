With Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRHC)) price down 21% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$753k worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$753k worth of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock at an average sell price of US$42.15 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$144m after the stock price dropped 21% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CFO & Secretary, Brian Adams, for US$257k worth of shares, at about US$41.83 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$23.61). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Tabula Rasa HealthCare insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:TRHC Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

I will like Tabula Rasa HealthCare better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares. Specifically, Chief Operating Officer Michael Greenhalgh ditched US$90k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Tabula Rasa HealthCare insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about US$50m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tabula Rasa HealthCare Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tabula Rasa HealthCare has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

