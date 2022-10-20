With stock up 71%, Insiders of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Insiders who bought Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$16m as a result of the stock's 71% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$344k worth of stock is now worth US$450k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cabaletta Bio

Notably, that recent purchase by Steven Nichtberger is the biggest insider purchase of Cabaletta Bio shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Cabaletta Bio insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Cabaletta Bio Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Cabaletta Bio insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$344k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Cabaletta Bio stock, about 4.2% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Cabaletta Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Cabaletta Bio insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cabaletta Bio. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cabaletta Bio.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

