With stock up 3.8%, Insiders of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) must be wishing they had bought more last year

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.8%, resulting in a US$496m rise in the company's market capitalisation. Put another way, the original US$363k acquisition is now worth US$415k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FMC

The Independent Director Carol Davidson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$93.94 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$107. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$363k for 3.86k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for US$107k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by FMC insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FMC Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

FMC Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of FMC shares. In total, VP, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Nicholas Pfeiffer dumped US$107k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of FMC

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.5% of FMC shares, worth about US$62m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FMC Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought FMC stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, FMC has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course FMC may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.