With stock up 3.4%, Insiders of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.4%, resulting in a US$1.1b rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$279k purchase is now worth US$279k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Corteva

The Independent Director, Klaus Engel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$188k worth of shares at a price of US$47.12 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$47.38, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Klaus Engel's holding. Klaus Engel was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$279k for 5.89k shares. But they sold 4.00k shares for US$188k. Overall, Corteva insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CTVA Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Corteva Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Corteva shares. In total, Independent Director Klaus Engel dumped US$188k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Corteva Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Corteva insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Corteva Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Corteva stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Corteva that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

