With stock up 256%, Insiders of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Last week, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 256% last week, resulting in a US$88m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$52k is now worth US$175k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

iSpecimen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Tracy Curley bought US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$5.23 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.51), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ISPC Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that iSpecimen insiders own 44% of the company, worth about US$54m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At iSpecimen Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about iSpecimen. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, iSpecimen has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

