With stock up 16%, Insiders of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) must be wishing they had bought more last year

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 16% resulting in a US$45m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$186k acquisition is now worth US$334k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HireQuest

The Independent Director Lawrence Hagenbuch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$77k worth of shares at a price of US$17.22 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$23.00. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months HireQuest insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$12.84. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:HQI Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Does HireQuest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HireQuest insiders own about US$149m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The HireQuest Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded HireQuest shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, HireQuest insiders feel good about the company's future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if HireQuest is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

