With stock up 11%, Insiders of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) must be wishing they had bought more last year

Last week, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 11% last week, resulting in a US$78m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$94k purchase is now worth US$111k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Blade Air Mobility Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Eric Affeldt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$94k worth of shares at a price of US$9.42 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$11.10. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:BLDE Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Does Blade Air Mobility Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Blade Air Mobility insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$102m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blade Air Mobility Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Blade Air Mobility shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Blade Air Mobility insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Blade Air Mobility and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

