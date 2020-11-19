With S&P 500 Inclusion, Tesla Stock Looks Even More Overvalued

On Monday, S&P Dow Jones indicated that electric vehicle bellwether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would be included in the S&P 500 index, causing the stock to rally by over 8% in Tuesday’s trading. The inclusion is likely to be effective from December 21, although it could occur in two tranches given that Tesla will be the largest company ever added to the index, and among the top 10 companies by market cap on the S&P 500. So what does this mean for Tesla stock and investors?

Firstly, the inclusion could drive strong near-term demand for Tesla stock from not just index funds that track the S&P 500 but possibly from managed funds that are benchmarked to the S&P 500. For perspective, S&P Dow Jones estimates, based on recent market cap data, that funds will need to sell other positions to the tune of around $51 billion to buy Tesla stock. Based on Tesla’s current market cap, this likely translates into roughly 11.5% of Tesla’s total shares outstanding and over 13% of Tesla’s free float (publicly held shares that can be traded without restrictions). Secondly, having a large chunk of Tesla stock held by passive index investors could eventually reduce volatility for Tesla, which has been prone to big swings in the past. That said, the index inclusion doesn’t change the fundamental picture for Tesla. The stock appears pricey in our view, trading at about 110x consensus 2021 earnings, compared to about 26x for the broader S&P 500. At these valuations, Tesla will need to execute very well – banking on new launches such as the Model Y, its international expansion, and higher software sales – to justify its stock price.

[Updated 7/15/2020] Will Tesla Be On S&P 500? Tesla’s Software Has One Clue



As a leader in autonomous driving, we estimate that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded $1.4 billion in Software Revenue in 2019 via sales of its Full Self Driving software upgrades. These upgrades, which cost about $8,000 per vehicle currently, are also highly lucrative. So How Do Tesla’s Software Upgrades Impact Its Margins? We estimate that they contributed about 400 basis points (4%) to Tesla’s Automotive Gross Margins (revenues less direct costs, divided by revenues) of 21% in 2019. Excluding software sales, Tesla is unlikely to have been profitable over the last few quarters. No discussion about S&P inclusion.

How Do Software Sales Impact Tesla’s Margins?

Tesla delivered about 368k vehicles in 2019, and we estimate that about 57% of customers opted for the self-driving software package. (90% of Model X & S buyers and 50% of Model 3 buyers). This translates into about 209k packages sold.

Assuming an average selling price of $6,500 on software upgrades, this translates into about $1.4 billion in Software Revenue in 2019.

Tesla’s reported Automotive gross profits, which include software sales as well as vehicle sales, stood at about $4.4 billion in 2019. With Automotive revenues standing at about $21 billion in 2019, this translates into Automotive gross margins of about 21%.

Assuming gross margins of about 80% on software, software gross profits would have stood at $1.1 billion in 2019. While software companies typically have gross margins of about 72%, we assume that the number is a little higher for Tesla.

Subtracting out software-related Revenue and Gross Profit from Automotive Revenue and Gross Profit, we estimate that Automotive Gross Margins would have stood at about 17% in 2019. Detailed calculations are available in our dashboard How Do Tesla’s Software Sales Impact Its Gross Margins?

This means that software sales contributed roughly 400 bps to Tesla’s automotive gross margins in 2019.

Why Software Could Account For A Higher Mix of Margins Going Forward

As Tesla’s deliveries rise, with the scaling up of new vehicles such as the Model Y, software sales will also grow.

Moreover, the capabilities of the self-driving system are improving and this could improve attach rates. CEO Elon Musk recently said that Tesla is ‘very close’ to achieving Level 5 self-driving technology – which means that human intervention won’t be required at all.

Tesla has also been steadily increasing prices on the software. Prices rose from $7,000 to $8,000 starting July 1, and the company has indicated that prices could only keep inching upward going forward as capabilities are added.

Tesla is toying with the idea of offering its self-driving software as a subscription service – a move that could boost recurring revenue streams for the company while potentially increasing the adoption of the package.

