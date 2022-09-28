With SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.'s (NYSE:SITE)) price down 8.2% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$998k worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$998k worth of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) stock at an average price of US$247 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$411m after price dropped by 8.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, John Guthrie, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$998k worth of shares at a price of US$247 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$102. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. John Guthrie was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:SITE Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that SiteOne Landscape Supply insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SiteOne Landscape Supply Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no SiteOne Landscape Supply insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - SiteOne Landscape Supply has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

