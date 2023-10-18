With Silver Spot Price Up Over 3%, Silver Mining ETFs See Bounce - ETF Winners And Losers: Small-Cap Returns

We performed a screening of small-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion – to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL)

SIL is up 5.69% over the trailing week.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index, providing investors access to a broad range of silver mining companies.

The fund has $805.00 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.65%. SIL has holdings in 37 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 77.51% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE: PAAS) making up 24.67% and 14.04% of the fund, respectively.

SIL is down 10.87% YTD.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund (NYSE:SILJ)

SILJ is up 5.67% over the trailing week.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund is one of the first products providing direct exposure to the silver mining exploration and production industry. The first and only ETF to target small-cap silver miners. Silver is the most electrically conductive metal in the world and has significant industrial applications (solar panels, medical devices, smartphones), and acts as a store of value (coins, bars, jewelry).

The fund has $581.40 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. SILJ has holdings in 58 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 63.33% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE: PAAS) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) making up 13.55% and 10.41% of the fund, respectively.

SILJ is down 15.26% YTD.

Losers

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSE:UNG)

UNG was down 9.11% on the week.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is designed to track the movement of the price of natural gas, in percentage terms. The fund uses the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX as its benchmark.

The fund has $1.11 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 1.11%.

YTD, UNG is down 49.08%.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE:URNM)

URNM is down 4.47% on the week.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF offers exposure to the uranium mining industry, especially small and micro-cap players.

The fund has $1.36 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.83%. URNM has holdings in 38 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 75.46% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC Sponsored GDR RegS (FRA: 0ZQ) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) making up 16.29% and 14.53% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, URNM is up 35.35%.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.