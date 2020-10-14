With Silver Poised for Comeback, Check Out These ETFs

Is it time to hop on board the silver bandwagon again? After fighting against greenback strength recently, the precious metal could be poised for a comeback, according to a recent Investopedia article.

Last Friday, bullish silver investors dived into the precious metal "after a two-month hiatus as renewed hopes of lawmakers agreeing to a coronavirus aid package sent the greenback tumbling. After initially saying that he was halting relief bill negotiations until after the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump reversed course late last week, offering a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, moving closer to the Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal."

Given that, ETF investors looking to get in on the silver action can look to funds like the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). SLV seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of silver. The Trust seeks to reflect such performance before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. It is not actively managed. The Trust does not engage in any activities designed to obtain a profit from, or to ameliorate losses caused by, changes in the price of silver.

Another fund to consider is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the price of silver bullion. The shares are backed by physical allocated silver bullion held by the custodian. All physical silver held conforms to the London Bullion Market Association’s rules for good delivery.

For those looking for leverage, they can look to ETFs like the VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER (NasdaqGM: USLV) and the ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEArca: AGQ), which was mentioned in the article.

Speaking about AGQ, the article said AGQ has a "modest 0.10% average spread and turnover of more than 2.5 million shares per day make the fund a popular choice for those wanting a leveraged bet on the silver spot price. As of Oct. 12, 2020, AGQ has returned 37.6% year to date and nearly 50% over the past three months. The ETF carries a 0.95% management fee."

Another fund to consider as a backdoor play on silver is via miners in the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), which recently surpassed the $300 million in assets. The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Index.

"The price of SIL closely tracks that of AGQ, clearly showing how correlated silver mining companies are to the commodity's price," the article noted.

