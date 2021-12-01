With Shenandoah Telecommunications Company's (NASDAQ:SHEN)) price down 7.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.2m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$4.2m worth of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock at an average sell price of US$50.97 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$97m after the stock price dropped 7.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, William Pirtle, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$51.12 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.39. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SHEN Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 4.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Shenandoah Telecommunications Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Shenandoah Telecommunications insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Shenandoah Telecommunications. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Shenandoah Telecommunications (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Of course Shenandoah Telecommunications may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.