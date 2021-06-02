With Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

Sensata Technologies Holding plc's (NYSE:ST) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Sensata Technologies Holding has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Sensata Technologies Holding's Growth Trending?

NYSE:ST Price Based on Past Earnings June 2nd 2021 free report on Sensata Technologies Holding

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Sensata Technologies Holding's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 3.1% last year. Still, lamentably EPS has fallen 47% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 39% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sensata Technologies Holding's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Sensata Technologies Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Sensata Technologies Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sensata Technologies Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

