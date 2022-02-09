With Select Medical Holdings Corporation's (NYSE:SEM)) price down 3.7% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$17m worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$17m worth of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) stock at an average sell price of US$40.28 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 3.7% last week, the company's market value declined by US$118m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Select Medical Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Martin Jackson, sold US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$40.19 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$22.63). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Select Medical Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SEM Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

I will like Select Medical Holdings better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Select Medical Holdings insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$543m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Select Medical Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Select Medical Holdings shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Select Medical Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Select Medical Holdings has 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

