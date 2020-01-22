With record profits on Wall Street, small bonuses will annoy bankers -experts

Most Wall Street banks announced their fourth quarter profits beat industry expectations last week. But by the end of this week, bank sources and compensation experts told Reuters, most of their staff will be underwhelmed by their bonuses.
