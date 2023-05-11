With Public Health Emergency Over, Your Covid-19 Self-Care Will Cost You

The price of keeping tabs on your Covid-19 status is going up, along with everything else. As of May 11, the official end of the national public health emergency, the federal government no longer covers the cost of lab and at-home Covid-19 tests. Instead, insurers can decide whether, and how, to pay for them.

You are, at least in part. Many private insurers, including Cigna, Aetna and United Healthcare, have announced that they have ceased covering over-the-counter Covid test kits, saying plan members can purchase them with health savings accounts instead. As for lab tests, cost sharing will now apply; the breakdown depends on a member’s specific health plan.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association is leaving it up to each of its 34 member companies to decide how to handle the matter. Spokesperson Kelly Parsons says BCBS companies are “committed to protecting patients from unnecessary costs.” She adds that health plans’ support for diagnostic Covid-19 testing “may include reasonable limits on the use of these tests and encouraging members to use in-network providers.”

Medicare won’t be picking up the tab for do-it-yourself test kits anymore, either, although beneficiaries enrolled in Part B will not have to pay any of the costs for laboratory tests ordered by their health care provider. Medicaid programs must continue to offer free Covid tests until September 2024. After that, individual states will make the call for their own Medicaid plans.

The bottom line: Check with your insurance provider to find out what’s covered, and whether your costs will count toward your deductible.

Higher Costs May Lead to Less Testing

The cost of those over-the-counter tests, at an average of $11 a pop, can add up. Advocates are concerned this will cause fewer people to take tests when they believe they are showing Covid symptoms.

The concern appears to be well founded. A March 2023 poll of 1,000 adults, released by the Testing at Home Coalition, a group led by pharmaceutical companies and retailers, asked whether people will stop Covid testing at home if over-the-counter kits are no longer free. It found that 64% of people consider it “likely.” One quarter say they will “definitely” stop at-home testing. Among respondents 65 or older, a full 70% say they likely will skip home tests if they have to pay for them.

Gary Edson, president of COVID Collaborative, a team of experts that advises government officials, noted that for many people this is the first time they will have to foot the bill for Covid tests. In a March 2023 statement, Edson said, “This will decrease willingness to test, even for people at high risk.”

Free Testing Still Exists–for Awhile

You still have a few ways to test for free. An obvious one is to use any free tests you’ve already obtained from your insurer, or by mail from the federal government.

Medical guidance has indicated that over-the-counter Covid tests generally expire four to six months after manufacture. However, the expiration dates for some tests were extended after their manufacturers provided new data showing they are effective even longer. The FDA has posted a list of these diagnostic tests on its website.

In some states, free at-home tests may still be available, at least temporarily. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is allowing each household to order two five-test kits per month until June 30th, until they run out. In the Golden State, the California Department of Managed Health Care is requiring all health plans it regulates to cover tests, as well as treatment and vaccines, through November 11, 2023.

Other states and local communities, along with nonprofit organizations, may also continue to hand out free home Covid tests, or offer no-cost testing at clinics, for at least the near future. In several states, the Rockefeller Foundation is providing free at-home Covid tests to at-risk communities as part of a program that continues through June 2023.

Other Costs To Watch

Various other changes brought about by the end of the public health emergency could affect your wallet, too. Some are already in effect, while others will kick in over the next year or so.

Covid vaccines and drugs such as Paxlovir and Lagevrio will continue to be available at no out-of-pocket cost, for as long as they last, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the federal government’s stockpile has been used up, though, HHS says vaccines and treatment will start to be covered like those for other diseases, “as part of the traditional healthcare marketplace.”

One cost-saving Covid-era provision will temporarily remain in effect: the pandemic-related rule allowing patients to get certain prescriptions via telemedicine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have extended the rule until November 11, 2023. It allows doctors to continue remotely prescribing controlled medications, such as Adderall, thereby saving patients the time and expense of an in-person doctor visit.

Patients who have an “established” telehealth relationship with their healthcare provider have permission to extend the arrangement an extra year, to November 11, 2024.

The cost savings accrue to insurers too, says Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, who is convinced that “telemedicine is here to stay.” The pandemic emergency forced private and public health plans to accept telemedicine, he says, “and now they see the benefit.”

Care that is well-managed through telehealth keeps people out of the hospital, he notes: “When patients are better off, they’re cheaper, too.”

