With Progress on Multiple Fronts, Sorrento Stock Is a Great Buy: Analyst

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has plans to shortly advance its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) inhibitor abivertinib into pivotal testing for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients, yet abivertinib has recently been making waves as a possible therapy for an entirely different disease.

Last week, the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research published the results from a pivotal study based in China in which abivertinib was tested on 227 heavily pretreated NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) patients.

Out of 209 response evaluable patients, the confirmed overall response rate (ORR) came in at 52.2%, while the disease control rate (DCR) hit 88%. The median duration of response (DoR) was 8.5 months and progression-free survival (PFS) came in at 7.5 months. The median overall survival (OS) clocked in at 24.9 months. Based on these findings, Sorrento is undertaking an independent review with long-term follow-up data and plans on asking the FDA for a pre-NDA meeting.

“Given the ORR of 52.2%, and OS of 24.9 months, which we consider comparable to approved third-generation EGFR inhibitors,” said H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju, “Abivertinib demonstrated significantly efficacious effects in overcoming resistance-conferring mutations in NSCLC. We remind investors that abivertinib is a pyrrolopyrimidine-based, third-generation EGFR/BTK inhibitor, which is structurally distinct from the marketed AstraZeneca agent Tagrisso (osimertinib).”

The latest encouraging news follows on from another positive development; earlier this month, the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) approved COVISTIX, the company’s 15-minute diagnostic test for the detection of Covid-19. Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic with over 500,000 attributable deaths so far and almost 21 million COVID-19 cases. As such, the government is determined to broaden local testing capabilities, which could spell opportunity for Sorrento.

While the company’s recent Q3 top-and bottom-line results missed Selvaraju’s estimates, the analyst believes Sorrento could attain “cash flow-positive status in 2023 based solely on its existing revenue base and further market traction with its COVID-19 diagnostics products, without including any contribution from other pipeline candidates.”

To this end, Selvaraju rates SRNE a Buy along with a $26 price target. At current levels, this target suggests ~320% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here)

Sorrento has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings. With shares trading at $6.18, the $22.50 average price target suggests room for ~264% upside. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks)

