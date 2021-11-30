With Privia Health Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRVA)) price down 15% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$13m worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$13m worth of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) stock at an average sell price of US$27.70 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$446m after the stock price dropped 15% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Privia Health Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Butler was the biggest sale of Privia Health Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$23.80. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Privia Health Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PRVA Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Privia Health Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Privia Health Group. Specifically, insiders ditched US$13m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Privia Health Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Privia Health Group insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$150m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Privia Health Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Privia Health Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

