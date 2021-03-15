With Price Surging, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Advance Bitcoin Support

By Landon Manning

As the value of bitcoin (BTC) has continued to rise, large institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are finding opportunities to participate in the frenzy.

The month of March so far has seen a significant price surge for bitcoin, which reached a $1 trillion market cap for the second time and hit new all-time price records. And data supporting a much brighter future is becoming impossible to ignore, with Tesla starting to reap the rewards of its previous commitment to the premiere cryptocurrency, old titans of the world of finance are looking for ways to get in on the action too.

John Waldron, the chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, recently claimed that “client demand is rising,” but that Goldman Sachs is still trying to best navigate financial regulations and restrictions to offer products and services to its customers. Waldron also noted that the global pandemic has been a “significant accelerant” for digital transactions of all kinds, especially those based in cryptocurrency, and that a huge market is clearly visible.

At present, the company is carefully evaluating the situation to determine which kinds of financial activity are most permissible. Although he could not commit to any specific planned actions at the time, Waldron revealed that Goldman Sachs is looking into digital asset custody and the possibilities of launching a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Goldman Sachs is not the only major player taking a serious interest in bitcoin, as JPMorgan has also recently launched a product some are calling a “gateway drug” into bitcoin investment. It has managed to skirt around some of the legal uncertainty that is staying hands over at Goldman Sachs by offering neither cryptocurrency nor direct exposure to it, but a basket of weighted stocks.

The 11 stocks that make up this offering are all in some way or another tied to the wellbeing of bitcoin, and are intended to give users a little taste of the profits made possible through bitcoin investment. Although this move has been criticized, with claims that these 11 stocks will not be a better investment than bitcoin itself, especially as the asset keeps skyrocketing, JPMorgan’s intention here seems fairly clear. While, presumably, also trying to navigate regulatory uncertainty to offer a true cryptocurrency transaction, this move will allow JPMorgan’s regular customers to dip their toe into the water right now, and see how interest builds.

At present, it seems like the biggest lynchpin holding back a tidal wave of corporate participation in the world of crypto is the hazy and often conflicting nature of different legal attitudes. Still, with a regulatorily-approved bitcoin ETF appearing imminent, it’s anyone’s guess as to how soon the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency can get even hotter through corporate investment.

