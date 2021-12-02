With Phreesia, Inc.'s (NYSE:PHR)) price down 14% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$2.6m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$2.6m worth of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) stock at an average price of US$58.08 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$437m after price dropped by 14% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phreesia

The Independent Director, Edward Cahill, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$57.22 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$54.17. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Phreesia insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PHR Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

I will like Phreesia better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Phreesia

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Phreesia insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$135m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phreesia Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Phreesia insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Phreesia insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Phreesia and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

