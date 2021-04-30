With Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.7x Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Pfizer could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:PFE Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Pfizer's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Pfizer would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 36% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 65% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 32% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 16% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Pfizer is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Pfizer's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Pfizer, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than Pfizer. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

