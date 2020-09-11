With persistently low inflation, ECB can't be complacent: Lane

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The European Central Bank has no room for complacency as inflation will be persistently low in the coming years and a strong euro further dampens price pressures, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has no room for complacency as inflation will be persistently low in the coming years and a strong euro further dampens price pressures, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

"The recent appreciation of the euro exchange rate dampens the inflation outlook," Lane said in a blog post just a day after the ECB left policy unchanged. "Headline inflation is expected to remain persistently low over the medium-term, notwithstanding a gradual pick-up over the projection horizon.

"It should be abundantly clear that there is no room for complacency," Lane added. "Inflation remains far below the aim."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More