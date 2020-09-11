With persistently low inflation, ECB can't be complacent: Lane

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has no room for complacency as inflation will be persistently low in the coming years and a strong euro further dampens price pressures, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

"The recent appreciation of the euro exchange rate dampens the inflation outlook," Lane said in a blog post just a day after the ECB left policy unchanged. "Headline inflation is expected to remain persistently low over the medium-term, notwithstanding a gradual pick-up over the projection horizon.

"It should be abundantly clear that there is no room for complacency," Lane added. "Inflation remains far below the aim."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

