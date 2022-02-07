With New Growth in Brick-and-Mortar, Stores Need Tech for Competitive Differentiation

By Ori Mor, co-founder and chief business officer, Wi-Charge

For businesses betting on a return to in-person shopping this year, the early signs are positive. In January, announced store closures were down 65% from a year earlier, Retail Dive reports. Store openings, meanwhile, ticked upward 3% -- a figure that could rise in coming months as businesses see a brick-and-mortar resurgence.

Globally, in-store shopping may be in the midst of an even faster recovery than some analysts predicted. “In-store sales rebounded by 8.2% last year, to $21.094 trillion, more than was spent in 2019,” eMarketer reports. “Pent-up demand from in-person shoppers accelerated the recovery by two full years.”

In fact, when PayPal recently cut its earnings forecast for 2022, one of the major reasons it cited is a resurgence in in-store shopping.

But the return of foot traffic does not automatically spell good news for all retailers. Businesses need to compete more than ever to woo shoppers into their stores. After discovering the benefits of shopping from home during the pandemic, consumers are likely to be very picky about which stores deserve the time and effort to show up.

That's where the need for a new kind of competitive differentiation comes into play.

Embracing in-store tech

It’s time for businesses to stop seeing shopping as a binary choice between technology at home and traditional operations in person. Instead, retailers succeed when they introduce new, appealing technologies into the customer experience everywhere.

“Why the High Street should better harness digital technology – inside its shops,” reads a headline from The Conversation. The column, by marketing professor Anthony Kent of Nottingham Trent University, recommends “the use of technology to communicate with customers in ways that merge the physical and digital worlds. Interactive screens, video displays, virtual reality devices and holograms all offer a wide range of opportunities to engage with consumers.”

If “holograms” sound futuristic, they might not be as far off as you think. In fact, some 7-Eleven stores in Japan have just started experimenting with the next closest thing at self-checkout kiosks. “To the user, the keypad appears to be hovering just above the glass panel, while hidden motion sensors capture hand movements to process button presses,” TechSpot reports. “Only the customer using the system can see the screen. It just appears like the person is arbitrarily pointing at nothing to anyone else.”

I’ve seen how powerful new in-store technology can be, since my company has delivered the first completely wireless displays for physical stores, with wireless power eliminating the need for batteries or cables. Research shows that video ads drive a 48% higher sales rate than static ads, and businesses have been spending upwards of $200 billion a year on digital advertising. But until now, there's generally been no digital interaction at the actual moment shoppers in stores consider a purchase.

Collecting real-time information

Physical stores need technologies that not only appeal to consumers but also provide managers and sales staff with information to help them appeal better to consumers and boost sales.

As the Nuremberg Institute for Market Research points out, technologies can “help brick-and-mortar stores gather more valuable information about their customers, allowing them to improve shopper experience, retain customers, and ultimately increase profits. If used in a smart, transparent and non-offending way, the technologies described below can make a physical store almost as data-rich as a website.” (My team is among those tapping into this -- in addition to capturing electricity over the air, signs include sensors to help businesses track aisle traffic, conduct A/B testing to improve message effectiveness, and more.)

World of options

These are just some of the elements stores can use to embrace in-store technology, transform the customer experience and beat the competition.

As the International Journal of Advance and Innovative Research reports, visual merchandising can include other elements as well, such as signage both externally and at store entrances. “As far as unplanned purchases are concerned, effective VM (visual merchandising) reminds and compels the customers to make a purchase decision… The importance of VM in the context of customer’s retail buying process cannot be ignored.”

To win in the new era of in-person shopping, businesses should quickly put such new technologies to use. And to see shares rise, investors should ask corporate executives what technologies they’re implementing in order to evolve the brick-and-mortar experience.

Ori Mor is co-founder and chief business officer at wireless power company Wi-Charge, which recently won its category again at the Consumer Electronics Show.

