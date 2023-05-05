With More Big Banks Closing, Are We on the Verge of a Bank Run?

With the latest — and third — bank failure so far this year, fears of contagion in the banking system are resurfacing. In March, the quick collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank prompted regulators to take measures to avoid more damage, stem the outflow of depositors and reassure jittery consumers.

And on May 1, JPMorgan Chase acquired most of the assets and “assumed the deposits and certain other liabilities” of First Republic Bank following the bank’s seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and ensuing “highly competitive bidding process.”

To put this in perspective, as The New York Times reported, combined, First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank held more in inflation-adjusted assets than the 25 U.S. banks that collapsed in 2008. Now, despite regulators’ reassurance that the banking sector is still resilient, investors and consumers alike remain skittish.

Yet, according to David Russell, vice president of Market Intelligence at TradeStation, the risk is more on Wall Street than Main Street.

“Short sellers are pounding banks and looking to break something. The run on Silicon Valley, fueled by executives with smartphones, might not repeat. But it doesn’t have to for banks to remain under pressure,” said Russell. “The bears smell blood and don’t see much reason to quit. Powell’s hands-off approach gives them carte blanche to keep hammering the smaller regional banks. They already saw duration risk bring down Silicon Valley, and credit deterioration could be another risk if the Fed causes a recession.”



According to Russell, the First Republic sale doesn’t change the underlying issue of deposit flight.

“This ongoing news story only makes more Americans realize they can get higher interest rates outside of traditional bank accounts, so the cash bleed could continue,” he added.

Now, PacWest and Western Alliance are also struggling. Shares of PacWest closed down 50% on May 4 and are down 75% year-to-date. The bank announced May 3 that it “has explored strategic asset sales.”

Meanwhile, Western Alliance saw its shares tumble 38% on May 4, and they are down 70% for the year.

It, too, tried to reassure investors and consumers, issuing a statement on May 3 saying that it “has not experienced unusual deposit flows.”

“The U.S. banking sector is in shambles as regional banks get crushed as expectations remain high that we will see more banking failures,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, the Americas, OANDA. “Selling financials is an easy trade as interest rates are too high and will probably remain there thanks to the Fed, which will also continue to drive financial stability concerns. Wall Street will pick on the banks that have too much of their total deposits being uninsured, which means more banks are at risk.”

