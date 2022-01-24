With Moody's Corporation's (NYSE:MCO)) price down 3.3% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$12m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$12m worth of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) stock at an average sell price of US$346 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.2b over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Moody's

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Raymond McDaniel, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$366 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$342. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Moody's insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MCO Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Moody's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Moody's shares. Specifically, President of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. Michael West ditched US$72k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Moody's insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$164m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Moody's Insiders?

An insider sold Moody's shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Moody's is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Moody's. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Moody's.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

