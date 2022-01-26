With Mohawk Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHK)) price down 5.0% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.2m worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$4.2m worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) stock at an average sell price of US$190 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$559m after the stock price dropped 5.0% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mohawk Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Unilin - Flooring Rest of World, Bernard Thiers, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$222 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$158). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Mohawk Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MHK Insider Trading Volume January 26th 2022

Insider Ownership of Mohawk Industries

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mohawk Industries insiders own about US$1.9b worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mohawk Industries Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Mohawk Industries insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mohawk Industries and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

