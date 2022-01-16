With Mission Produce, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVO)) price down 7.2% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$30m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders at Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) sold US$30m worth of stock at an average price of US$18.99 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 7.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$76m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mission Produce

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Luis Gonzalez, for US$9.8m worth of shares, at about US$18.27 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$13.86). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Mission Produce insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AVO Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2022

Does Mission Produce Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Mission Produce insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about US$427m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mission Produce Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Mission Produce insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Mission Produce insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mission Produce and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

