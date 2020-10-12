With mcSquares Stock, You’ll Help Collaboration Find Its Contrarian Heart

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At first glance, mcSquares seems like an anachronistic and irrelevant organization. I’m sorry to sound harsh but that’s the initial reaction. Billed as a collaboration system, you’d expect the company to forward the latest cloud-based work interface solution, perhaps even a tablet that rivals the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad. Indeed, buying mcSquares stock exposes you to the tablet business, but I’m talking about the physical kind.

Yes, folks, when I mention this quirky firm’s collaborative products, I’m talking about dry-erase whiteboards, the kind that most millennials remember from their childhood and some Generation Z members, perhaps not at all. Through physical tablets that can be attached to multiple surfaces, along with eco-friendly surface pads and stickies, users can write their thoughts, schedules or random doodles that sometimes lead to remarkably profound concepts or solutions.

Of course, the immediate response to this is, what the heck is the point of mcSquares stock? Don’t we have digital everything to accommodate this demand? But that is exactly why this equity crowdfunding opportunity is hitting all the right buttons.

Yes, we can do pretty much anything via computers, phones and smart devices. But is that necessarily better? Arguably most of us, if we’re being intellectually honest, will answer no. For instance, here are some negative impacts regarding our digitalization-of-everything societies:

Too much screen time can negatively affect learning in children, according to Victoria Dunckley, an integrative child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and author of Reset Your Child’s Brain.

Digitalization may lead to addiction, at least according to a 2016 Common Sense Media Report, which reported that half of teens felt that way.

For both young people and adults, excessive screen time correlates with a lack of sleep, facilitating other negative behaviors and outcomes.

Sure, digital products have revolutionized our society, particularly in the field of international communications. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that digitalization is the answer for education and collaboration. That’s the underlying message behind mcSquares stock, and one that is generating real results.

A Proven Concept Supports mcSquares Stock

To further ease skepticism toward mcSquares stock, I’d be remiss not to mention that the underlying company was featured in Shark Tank in May 2020. Following that appearance, according to the company’s StartEngine private investing profile, Kevin O’Leary became an investor.

Of course, you shouldn’t jump into mcSquares stock – or any investment for that matter – simply on the basis of “celebrity” support. However, mcSquares makes a particularly compelling case given its leveraging of this primetime opportunity.

According to the company’s pitch deck, mcSquares has amassed $2 million in lifetime revenue. What’s more, it saw 600% growth in the first quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis. Plus, its founder, Anthony Franco, has a history of building out successful startups, winning “74 technology awards, 62 design awards, 37 innovation awards, 35 marketing awards, 27 mobile awards, and 24 business awards” in the process.

But the critical factor to consider is that mcSquares stock continues to enjoy robust sales growth. For instance, in July of this year, revenue was up 400% YOY. This suggests that even during the lockdowns and mitigation protocols resultant from the novel coronavirus, the company’s dry-erase tablets, surface pads and stickies resonate with consumers.

Having researched this topic, I’m not surprised that this patently contrarian equity crowdfunding offer has outperformed expectations. Back in 2014, FastCompany.com reported that the iconic Post-it Notes from 3M (NYSE:MMM) were finding new life in corporate America.

For starters, paper demand worldwide is still very strong, confirming that we humans still prefer analog communications in some cases. With Post-it Notes, many companies encourage their employees to stick them on whiteboards to foster collaboration.

But that methodology is so old school and so ad-hoc. With mcSquares, the attractive platform itself lends to creativity, giving this equity crowdfunding play a leg up on industrial giants.

Risks to Consider

As many of my readers know, I’m a big fan of contrarian investing. But in this case, the company’s product is the contrarian. Will consumers continue to flock to it as historical data suggests? While this is probably the case, you should be aware that private investing is a risky venture.

I’ve cited this many times with other equity crowdfunding offers: 90% of startups fail. I’m not saying this to deliberately sway people from mcSquares stock. Rather, this is the nature of private investing. It’s a go hard or go home environment and you don’t want to gamble recklessly here.

Specific to mcSquares, the biggest threat in my opinion is competition. As I alluded to above, 3M invented the Post-it Note, which remains the dominant force in the physical note-taking sector. Yes, mcSquares is full of creative energy – even the corporate name speaks to this. But creative energy alone likely isn’t enough to overcome 3M if it decides to squeeze into this space.

Another risk factor is the pricing. I appreciate mcSquares’ eco-friendly nature and that its products won’t end up in landfills. Clearly, this company scores highly as an environmental, social and governance (ESG) play. But will consumers pay for ESG when the more inherently wasteful Post-it Notes are cheaper, easier, and available everywhere?

In any other circumstance, the answer might have been yes. But with the economic pressure imposed by the Covid-19 crisis, this inquiry is much more difficult.

Creativity and Ingenuity in Full Force

Nevertheless, the bottom line for mcSquares stock is that we’re entering a new era in society. Over the next few decades, it’s possible that our cars will be powered by a new energy source. During this run up, it’s also possible that mcSquares will be the Post-it Note for a new generation.

Remember, social consciousness and sustainability rank highly among millennials and Generation Z. And this equity crowdfunding play addresses these issues while facilitating productive learning and collaboration. This is a win-win which deserves serious consideration for your private investing portfolio.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

