With LegalZoom.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LZ)) price down 5.6% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$5.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$5.1m worth of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) stock at an average sell price of US$15.22 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$111m after the stock price dropped 5.6% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LegalZoom.com

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Noel Watson, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$17.93 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$9.70). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

LegalZoom.com insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:LZ Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

LegalZoom.com Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at LegalZoom.com. In total, insiders sold US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.5% of LegalZoom.com shares, worth about US$67m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The LegalZoom.com Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold LegalZoom.com shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of LegalZoom.com.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

