With Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX)) price down 10% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$16m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$16m worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock at an average price of US$483 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$4.8b after price dropped by 10% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lam Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Douglas Bettinger, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$443 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$315. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Lam Research insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Lam Research Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lam Research. In total, Executive VP Douglas Bettinger dumped US$10m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Lam Research

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lam Research insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$126m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lam Research Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Lam Research stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Lam Research is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Lam Research has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.