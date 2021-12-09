With lab help, whiskey distillers skip oak barrel-aging. But how does it taste?

By nixing barrels completely, they can avoid cutting down trees and the costs of storing barrels for years in climate-controlled conditions.

Because of the short maturation time, Bespoken does not lose liquid to evaporation, known as the “angel’s share.” Aaron said this allows them to use 20% less water.

Throughout, the Bespoken team runs a sample in a gas chromatograph to determine its chemical fingerprint, allowing them to create a hyper-specific recipe and track flavors like vanilla.

Those flavors are why Michael Kudra, principal bartender at Quince in San Francisco, prefers whiskey. At Reuters’ request, Kudra tasted the Bespoken Spirits whiskey.

“You definitely get alcohol straight off the nose... That caramel color flavor comes right away, and then that alcohol starts burning your tongue,” Kudra said, adding that an egg white cocktail such as a whiskey sour could cut down on the high tones of alcohol and bring out the whiskey notes.

Smoke-tainted California grapes find new life as vodka

(Reporting by Nathan Frandino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((nathan.frandino@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.