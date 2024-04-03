With Jobs Data, Remember that Lower Unemployment and Higher Wages are a Good Thing

As a rule, I try not to pay too much attention to any one economic data point, and particularly not weekly numbers. There is an inherent volatility to reports like the ADP jobs report that came out this morning that makes it dangerous to look at one print and draw any conclusions about the labor market, the economy and, by extension, the market.

Still, with the main jobs report for March due out at the end of this week, today’s numbers do give an idea of what to expect on Friday and raise some questions about the nature of the labor market and how the data should be interpreted.

The ADP report showed that the private sector of the U.S. economy created 184,000 jobs last week, more than analysts forecast it would, with an increase in earnings equivalent to an annual rate of 5.1%. That continues a streak of healthy jobs numbers, indicating that Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls number will also once again indicate remarkable strength and resilience in the job market and show climbing wages for workers.

In the topsy turvy world in which we live, of course, that evidence of a strong, vibrant economy is seen by the market as bad news, never mind that it indicates that potentially 184,000 Americans escaped the scourge of unemployment and that working people’s wages are increasing.

Those wages have fallen behind in real terms, not just recently as a result of the current bout of inflation, but consistently for decades. So, while a 5.1% increase may seem like quite a lot, it is actually just a tiny part of the catching up that is needed if workers, aka consumers, are to continue to fulfill their historical role of driving the American economy. And please don’t listen to those who say that increasing wages will inevitably result in unemployment and economic collapse. People have been saying that ever since the Industrial Revolution, and it has yet to be proven true.

For a more recent example of what a load of old baloney that argument is, you only have to look at the city of Seattle. When they led the nation by setting a $16 per hour minimum wage in January of 2019, that argument was heard a lot: Paying fast food and other workers just under $3k a month for a 40 hour week, it was argued, would result in massive unemployment and a big recession in Seattle. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics chart for employment in the Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, WA statistical area looks like this:

The impact of the pandemic is obvious, but do you see any post January 2019 weakness induced by the $16 per hour minimum wage? No, nor do I.

It should really surprise nobody that Wall Street types and CEOs, whose wages have kept pace with inflation very well, thank you very much, would be up in arms about sacrificing some of their gains. After all, the average CEO pay has only gone up an inflation adjusted 1,460% since 1978, according to a study quoted in this CNN piece (sarcasm intended -- worker pay has gone up just 18% by comparison).

When workers’ wages rose in Seattle in 2019, and more recently in California this week, we were told earnestly that it would result in massive unemployment, and fuel raging inflation. It is almost impossible for those two things to exist simultaneously of course, and all the evidence shows that actually, higher wages prompt neither of them.

What they do is to encourage more efficient operation of businesses, trim massive gains in compensation at the top end of the wage scale, and produce a vibrant, free-spending working class that fuels future growth. Henry Ford, it turns out, was right: There is no point in mass producing something if your workers, and everybody else’s, can’t afford it.

So, assuming that Friday’s Jobs Report shows further strength in the job market, don’t get too concerned when the usual suspects tell you that that is a disaster. They will bleat about how it may delay rate cuts and more cheap money for Wall Street, and how, somehow, lower unemployment will inevitably lead to a recession and massive job losses. They have been saying that or some version of it for decades, and yet the American economy has continued to grow.

Everybody is entitled to talk their book, of course, but investors should be aware when it is just their opinion, not logical analysis, that they are hearing from those pundits. If things turn out in the way that the weekly ADP numbers suggest, there will be a lot of that this week, but, in the long-term, good jobs numbers are good jobs numbers, however you look at it.

